FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat stays with us through the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll finish out the week with slightly cooler air, mainly across Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. This is where the tail end of a cold front will push gusty wind and cooler air through. Most of us will only notice a slight decrease in temperatures, but still a change. No rain with this front. We’ll stay dry through early next work week.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
