Pima County opens another round of PPE for small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re a small business owner, here’s a way for you to potentially save some money- as Pima County opens a third round of PPE support for small businesses.
During the first two waves of the program, the county distributed equipment to more than 200 businesses. This time around, priority will be given to those applying for the very first time. Businesses that have already received PPE through this program can still request and recive supplies- if they are still available.
Applications for this program can be accessed [HERE]. Pima county will accept applications until Oct. 30.
Distribution of PPE will begin the week of Nov. 2.
The program will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and requests will be filled until the county runs out.
This service is only for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Businesses that get approved will receive a pre-assorted distribution of hand sanitizer, gloves and masks.
