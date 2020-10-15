Seven injured in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven people were taken to the hospital after a boat explosion and fire on the south fork of the New River- in the early afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 15.
A helicopter over the burning boat spotted firefighters shooting a stream of water at it from shore, as it drifted near a sea wall. The burning boat was just north of the Lauderdale Marine Center.
Thick black plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire, the 41-foot wellcraft was heading outbound on the New River with 21 people on board when a series of explosions took place.
“We got initial reports of multiple people in the water with civilian boats in the area rescuing people that were burned and bringing them to the sea wall,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Batallion Chief Stephen Gollan.
