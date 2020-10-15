Sierra Vista gives guidelines on Halloween safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Sierra Vista is urging residents to do their part to protect our community by following COVID-19 safety guidelines on Halloween this year.
Avoiding large gatherings, keeping as safe distance when around people from outside their household, taking heightened hygiene and sanitization measures, and wearing a face covering when going out in public where distancing may be difficult, however, with state and federal guidelines restricting large events, there will be no Halloween event in Veterans Memorial Park this year.
Families who would still like to participate in trick or treating are urged to do so with some added caution. Residents who do not want to greet trick-or-treaters this year should leave their porch lights off and consider putting out a sign letting passers-by know to move onto the next home while wishing them a happy Halloween.
Drivers are also reminded to drive with additional caution as there will be families and children out walking along local streets on Halloween in the early evening hours.
