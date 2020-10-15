Thursday Census deadline—officials urge people to fill it out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thursday was the last day to register to vote and complete the Census. Pima County officials made a last-ditch effort to encourage people to fill it out.
South Tucson has about a 44 percent response rate according to the Census Bureau. Officials said this year, especially, is important to complete the census.
“It determines almost everything that happens in government, and in planning, including health, economic development,” said Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas, District 5.
Villegas said with the end dates of the Census changing, it’s made today more crucial, but the date falls on the deadline for voter registration in Arizona as well. After a federal judge ruled the Census should go until October 3, the Supreme Court overturned that. Villegas said the extra two weeks would have made a huge difference on the amount of people filling it out.
“It’s hard to convince people that this is real,” she said.
Pima County has about a 67 percent response rate, but the Tohono O’odham Nation has about a 19 percent response rate. People have until 11:59 p.m. Hawaiian time to fill out the Census, and mail returns must be post-marked Oct. 15. Go to 2020Census.gov to fill it out.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.