Amphi alerts families: positive COVID-19 case traced at Mesa Verde Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Oct. 16, Mesa Verde Elementary sent out an alerting letter to parents and families on a confirmed COVID-19 case traced on campus.
“We are writing you to make you aware that someone who has reported a positive COVID-19 test result was present at Mesa Verde Elementary School,” read the letter.
In reponse, the Amphitheater School District has notified the Pima County Health Department. The department will begin contract tracings for other positive coronavirus cases- if any, and will communicate with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
Amphi urges students, families and teachers to keep following mitigation protocols against the virus- such as wearing face coverings at school, maintaining appropriate physical distancing from others and regular hand washing.
The district also reminds parents and families to keep students at home if they are experienceing any symptoms, such as fevers, loss of smell or taste, sore throat or shortness of breath.
