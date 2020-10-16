AZ troopers seize $2.5M in drugs during Phoenix traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Oct. 15 at approximately 9:00 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle in the area of 20th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix for a traffic violation.
The stop resulted in the seizure of 50,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $500,000; 35 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $578,000; and 464 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.5 million.
The total street value for this seizure is approximately $2.5 million.
The driver of the vehicle, Luis A. Sonoqui, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of dangerous drugs
- Possession of dangerous drugs for sale
- Possession of narcotic drugs
- Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
- Conspiracy
- Illegally conducting an enterprise
This is the largest single meth seizure in AZDPS history.
