FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Will we see any more triple digits?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to stay large and in charge across the western U.S. For southern Arizona this means above-average temperatures continuing through the work week. We will manage to stay just below triple digits. Wind begins to pick up Friday through the weekend. Gustiest winds will be reserved for Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Skies stay mostly sunny and dry.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
