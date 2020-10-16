Glendale police announce arrest in deadly shooting

Officers were alerted to the Oct. 12 shooting by a device known as “ShotSpotter” which sends an alert when gunshots are detected. (Source: AZ Family)
By Associated Press | October 16, 2020 at 12:08 PM MST - Updated October 16 at 12:08 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale announced an arrest Friday, Oct. 16, in a fatal shooting that happened in an apartment complex parking lot earlier in the week.

Police say in a news release that officers were alerted to the shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12, by a device known as “ShotSpotter” which sends an alert when gunshots are detected. They found 31-year-old Coylee Willis with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile west of downtown Glendale.

Investigators learned Willis was confronted by a man and an altercation led to the shooting. They later identified 26-year-old Jaytavyonne “Jay Loco” Garrett as the suspect.

Police located him Wednesday, Oct. 14, and caught him in a nearby apartment complex after he tried to evade officers.

Garrett was booked into jail on second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and criminal damage charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

