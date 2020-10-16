Mayor sends letter to President Trump before his Tucson visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Oct. 16, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero sent a letter to President Trump before his scheduled visit to Tucson, set for Monday, Oct. 19.
The letter was a reminder to his campaign about the ordinances currently in effect in both the City of Tucson and Pima County to protect the health of residents against COVID-19.
“It would be deeply unfortunate if one gathering jeopardized all of the progress we have made thus far,” read the letter. “That is why I respectfull request that the Trump campaign does everything in its capability to ensure that our local ordinances are respected and followed during your event.”
Romero pressed on the matter by emphasizing that the actions taken by local governments across Arizona have been credited with contributing to the decline in COVID-19 cases seen since mid-July.
“As elected officials, we have both the distinct opportunity and the responsibility to set an example for our constituents, especially when it comes to protecting public health. Given your platform as President of the United States, I believe that you have a wonderful opportunity to lead by example and communicate the importance of wearing a mask with supporters planning on attending the event.”
