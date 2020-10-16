Peloton recalls bike pedals because of hazard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Peloton is recalling first-generation pedals fitted on Peloton bikes sold between 2013 and 2016 because of the possibility that they can break during use, causing an injury hazard.
The recall affects the PR70P Clip-In Pedals that were fitted on about 27,000 bikes that sold for about $2,000.
Consumers should immediately stop using bikes fitted with the pedals. Peloton is notifying all affected consumers directly on how to receive free replacement pedals, along with instructions for self-installation.
The company has received 120 consumer reports of pedal breakages, including 16 reports of leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.
The bikes and pedals were sold online at www.onepeloton.com, through Peloton telephone sales, or through Peloton showrooms nationwide from July 2013 through May 2016.
Consumers can contact Peloton toll-free 844-410-0141 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on weekends.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.