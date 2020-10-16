Six suspects face charges in connection with multiple shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A year-long joint investigation involving the Tucson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) identified at least 18 shootings that were linked by multiple firearms used at the crime scenes.
A Pima County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted six people on Sept. 10 for their alleged involvement in several shootings in the Tucson area from September 2019 to January 2020.
Richard Gonzales-Medina, Derrick Irutingabo, Bahati Leonidas, Mohamed Saeed, Abdallah Tutu, and Saqr Zamzeer were indicted on multiple felony counts including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury; endangerment; drive-by shooting; disorderly conduct; weapons misconduct (prohibited possession of a firearm); criminal damage; discharging a firearm in city limits; and conspiracy.
Police say the suspects are members of the Get Money Gang and the 29th Street Blood gang.
Investigators used the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network to link the shootings using more than 200 shell casings recovered at the crime scenes.
Most of the shootings happened at house parties that had been advertised on social media.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office charged the following linked shootings:
- Sept. 14, 2019 - 6795 E. Calle La Paz, Tucson
- Oct. 4, 2019 - 1020 S. Kroeger Lane. Tucson; 1 victim
- Oct. 6, 2019 - 1700 E. Ninth Street, Tucson; 2 victims
- Oct. 26, 2019 - 3360 W. Avenida Obregon, Tucson; 1 victim
- Jan. 1, 2020 - 2754 N. Tyndall Avenue, Tucson; 2 victims
Multiple firearms were discharged at the scene in some of these incidents.
ATF Special Agent in Charge Gabriel R. Piñon praised the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall for their role in this operation.
“I want to compliment Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall for their leadership in this investigation and prosecution,” he said. “TPD has been at the forefront of progressive policing, blending state of the art technology such as NIBIN that was critical to the success in this investigation. We were able to link hundreds of cartridge cases recovered at these shooting scenes to these trigger pullers.”
