‘Terror at the Drive-In’ at Park Place Mall tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Terror at the Drive-In" is happening tonight at Park Place Mall.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 10:45 p.m.
This family-friendly event will feature a Halloween magic show, comedy acts, and performances with aerialists, dancers, vocalists, zombies and much more.
Sadly, tickets are no longer available as sales ended on Oct. 15 due to COVID-19 safety measures, but we ask anyone attending to share the fun by posting pictures of the event on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Just search for 'KOLD News 13′ and look for the story there.
The event will be located at the new Park Place Drive-In Performance Venue, behind the LA Fitness gym.
If you could not make it to this event, check out our list of Halloween Events still happening in Tucson throughout October. You might just find the fright you’re looking for.
