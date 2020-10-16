16th Annual ‘Bag-A-Thon’ happening now until Oct. 30 for families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Halloween fast-approaching, the holiday season is right around the corner- and Interfaith Community Services is asking for your support to help familes in need.
The 16th Annual “Bag-A-Thon” food drive is happening now until Oct. 30.
ICS hopes to fill holiday food bags for more than 3,000 local families facing hardships this Thanksgiving and holiday season.
You can drop-off canned and non-perishable goods at the Northwest ICS Food Bank, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Food can also be brought to a community food collection day from 9:30 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church, 9200 N. Oracle Road.
People can drive up, stay in their cars and drop off their items, which will then be taken to the ICS Food Banks to be weighed, sorted and distributed directly to local households in need.
The goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of food, or dollars, for those that need it most. You can make a financial contribution by following [THIS LINK].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.