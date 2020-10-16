Tucson-based eegee’s expanding to include five Phoenix locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson-based fast-food favorite eegee’s is coming to Phoenix.
The popular restaurant chain, which has a loyal following throughout southern Arizona, will open five locations in the Phoenix area and seven Tucson locations in 2021.
Restaurants will open in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert, with two locations slated for Gilbert.
eegee’s was named the Best Fast Food in Arizona by Food and Wine Magazine in 2019 and is regularly honored with Tucson foodie awards, including Best Fast Food and Best French Fries.
“We look forward to becoming a part of the Phoenix metroplex, through job creation at our five new restaurants, charitable giving, and of course, our trademark frozen eegees,” CEO Ron Petty said.
The eegee’s chain has grown to include two dozen locations throughout Tucson since opening in 1971.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.