AHS hosting hearing aid battery drive through December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Hearing Specialists is asking for community support for its 2021 Hearing Aid Battery Drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales.
AHS is asking the community to donate packages of size 675 or size 13 batteries through Dec. 23 for the clinic.
The organizations work together to provide free specialized care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment, while servicing donated hearing aids and fitting them for children in need.
Battery donations are tax-deductible, and can be dropped off at the AHS locations below:
Northwest Tucson
7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85741
Ventana/Foothills
6969 E. Sunrise Dr., #200
Tucson, AZ 85750
Green Valley
512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Rd., #196
Green Valley, AZ 85614
