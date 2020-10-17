Armenia and Azerbaijan allege truce violations

Azerbaijan (KOLD News 13) - Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.
Authorities in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, said 13 civilians were killed and more than 50 wounded in Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while authorities in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling.
The fighting is the worst in the region, according to sources, since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain territory that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.