FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wishing for cooler weather? Keep wishing!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate our forecast for the weekend and next week. This will keep temperatures between 10-13 degrees above average for October. Next weekend, we’re watching a system that could finally cool us down!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with highs around 90 degrees.
