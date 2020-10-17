FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wishing for cooler weather? Keep wishing!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM MST - Updated October 17 at 8:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate our forecast for the weekend and next week. This will keep temperatures between 10-13 degrees above average for October. Next weekend, we’re watching a system that could finally cool us down!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with highs around 90 degrees.

