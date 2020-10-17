Future of football season, other contact sports, up in the air

This week, as part of the ongoing conversations between PCHD, Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) leaders and local school officials to support their planning and ensure consistency with Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) guidance, Pima County and AIA officials met to discuss the difference between their guidelines and ADHS guidance. The result of those conversations was a finding that AIA’s guidelines were consistent with all aspects of the state’s original guidance except in regards to their definition of “minimal community spread”; the condition that would have to be met for the full resumption of contact sports.