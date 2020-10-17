KOLD’s Bud Foster wins first Emmy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The red carpet is not rolled out for just “anybody,” but for the first time it’s rolled out for Bud Foster, a reporter at KOLD News 13.
“It means a lot. It’s been a long time. I started this quest many, many years ago,” said Foster.
For nearly 50 years, Foster has been telling stories, becoming a face of Arizona television. Inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2009, winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2010, dozens of other awards, and in 2020 he won his very first Emmy.
“Of all the years I’ve been trying, and of all the years I have failed, and the 16 times I was nominated and didn’t win, after a while you begin to think, ‘it ain’t gonna happen,’” said Foster.
He was first nominated for an Emmy 42 years ago and more than a dozen times after that, but never won.
“I thought, ‘well that’s okay, I can win sometime later,’ and boy, I didn’t realize it was going to be this much later,” said Foster.
His first Emmy win covers a story he covered decades ago—Dora’s story. Half of the nearly 30 people in Dora Rodriquez’s group crossing the Mexican border died. 19 at the time, she was fleeing violence from the civil war in home country of El Salvador in 1980. Dora nearly died while crossing. In 2020, Foster went with her back to the spot border patrol agents rescued her.
“I thank Dora for giving us access to her most inner thoughts and feelings,” said Foster.
Foster, for decades, has told the stories of Arizonans, discovering nearly every corner of the state and a deep passion for reporting.
“Sometimes, I think about when I’m not going to do this anymore, and it really makes me sad,” he said. “There’s no other job like this in the world.”
Starting his career in the 70s, he wanted to advocate for the poor—often reflected in the stories he reports.
“The first time I ever walked into a newsroom… it felt like home,” he said. “My retirement date will be etched on my tombstone… and I have every intention of continuing to do this.”
