PACC hosting free microchip clinic on Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center will be hosting a free drive-thru microchip clinic on Halloween from 3-5:30 p.m.
You’ll find it in the parking lot next to the shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
Staff will not enter vehicles to microchip, but they will safely remove pets from the vehicle. PACC says cats must be in carriers and dogs on leashes. People inside vehicles will be required to wear face masks.
“These events always have a huge turnout, so we want to make sure everyone stays safe and gets their pets microchipped at the same time,” said Deputy Director Monica Dangler.
In addition to microchips, pet food and personal hygiene supplies will be available while supplies last. Those who would like to make a donation can drop items into the large, blue donation bins outside the main gate at the shelter or they can make a financial donation to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.
The clinic will also hand out candy- since it is Halloween- but you won’t need to attend the microchip event to get a candy baggie.
Costumes are encouraged
