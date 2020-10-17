San Xavier Mission School students get laptops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many students at the San Xavier Mission School didn’t have laptops or computers for virtual learning but the community worked together to raise tens of thousands of dollars and get the technology they needed.
“No matter how creative my lessons are, no matter what I do with them, if my students don’t have the technology to complete the lesson then I’m ineffective in educating them," said Jackie Kroskob, an eighth-grade teacher at San Xavier Mission School.
After learning some of the students relied on smartphones to complete their school work, Kroskob posted a plea on Facebook asking for laptop donations. Soon a friend set up a GoFundMe page that surpassed its goal of $10,000 and hit $22,000 in 30 days.
“Even in such a time of chaos and need, people still found it in their hearts to contribute," she said.
The Ratheon American Indian Network also got involved and donated 25 laptops and backpacks.
“It helps me a lot," said Oriana Tautolo, an eighth grade student when asked about her laptop.
She said she uses her new laptop for just about every single class.
“Reading, spelling, math, we do MAP testing on it, science and language arts," Oriana said.
Each laptop a gift that keeps on giving as students like Oriana prepare for high school and beyond.
“It was a short term goal to raise but it’s going to have lasting effects and we’re excited about that," Kroskob said.
