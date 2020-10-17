Silent Witnesss searching for homicide suspect from Phoenix area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help in the search of a homicide suspect in the Phoenix area.
On Sunday, Sep. 6 at about 1:20 p.m., 43-year-old Gabriel Lopez Felix was shot while sitting inside his black Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot area at 3800 N. 43rd Ave.
A dark gray 2008-12 Nissan Altima with front-end damage and faded paint was seen fleeing the scene after shooting the victim. The suspect vehicle also had black rims on one side, and chrome on the other.
Investigators are seeking any information about this incident.
If you have information about this case, you can call 911 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS
