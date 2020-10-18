BREAKING: Police search for missing two-week-old baby, biological father

Police search for Jose Raul Juarez-Orci after they say he took his two-week-old child from her home on Oct. 17, 2020. (Source: Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM MST - Updated October 18 at 11:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pascua Yaqui Police are looking for a two week old baby last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants on Oct. 17, 2020.

Officials say baby Michelle Guillen was taken by her biological father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci at 10:57 p.m. from the area of 5600 block of West Valencia Road in Tucson and Juarez-Orci threatened to take the child to Mexico. 

Police say Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and is possibly armed. 

He drives a white 2018 GMC Sierra with AZ license plate CLV8258. 

If anyone has any information on his location or see his vehicle please call 911 or 520-879-5523. 

