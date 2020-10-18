Record number of early ballots returned in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A record number of early ballots are pouring into the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
Voters have returned more than 196,500 early ballots in total with 22,243 dropped off, 169,512 mailed in and 4,751 done early voting sites.
“The one that is a surprise to us is our walk-in early voter site, the first day we had lines," said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. "That has never happened before.”
The county elections center has boxes upon boxes of ballots and is running two shifts every day, including weekends, to keep up.
“We are far out enough from the election that we will have time to catch up," Rodriguez said.
The office was checking about 1,800 signatures per hour Saturday.
Voters can track their ballot after they’ve returned it on the recorder’s website. However, with such a surge in early voting and ballots waiting to be scanned, it may take two or three days to appear online.
Employees are working to get the returned ballots processed and ready for tabulating, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 20. Rodriguez said plenty of security measures are in place for counting the ballots.
“It’s a stand alone system that’s not connected to the internet," Rodriguez said. “The political party observers are there and (there are) cameras 24/7 so anyone can watch.”
She said all ballots turned in by 7 p.m. on election day will be counted.
Five curbside ballot drop-off sites open Monday, Oct. 19. Find your location by going HERE.
