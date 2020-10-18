Wildcats fans can purchase a cutout to sit in stands during games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You can send a piece of yourself or a loved one to the Arizona stadium on games days by ordering a cardboard cutout this season.
Cutouts will sit in the stands during games where fans aren’t allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fans can purchase a cutout by November 11 in time for the first game on November 14.
Orders will still be taken following Nov. 14 and cutouts will be added to Arizona Stadium for game two on December 5.
If you would like to have your cutout shipped back home to you at the end of the season, be sure to pick the “+ Ship Home” option on the cutout type of your choice prior to clicking personalize.
In person pickup will also be available at a date TBD by Arizona Athletics.
Arizona Athletics says they are currently experiencing financial hardship dur to the effects of COVID-19 and ask supporters to make a gift today, to support Arizona Athletics 21 programs and nearly 500 Student Athletes.
