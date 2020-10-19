Country club for racing enthusiasts, Inde Motorsports Ranch ups its game

“To have 11 years on the existing asphalt is pretty good, but the time’s come to resurface it and I think that’s going to take us to a new era,” CJ Dorland told Cronkite News. “It’s going to be a race quality surface. I think you’re going to see faster lap times, for sure, and then we’re also changing up the curbing a little bit – adding some in different areas and taking away from other areas. It’s going to be less abrasive on your tires, for sure. It’s going to be a game changer. It’s going to be a different track, but it’s going to have the same characteristics that everybody loves.”