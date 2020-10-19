Crews battle Ironwood Fire in Cochise County, residents in ‘SET’ status

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are currently battling the Ironwood Fire in East Cochise Stronghold that sparked over the weekend.
Pre evacuation order for residents in the East Cochise Stronghold.
Residents in the area are currently in SET status. Prepare to evacuate in the event an official evacuation order is issued.
SET status remains in effect for Zone S1.
Emergency notifications will continue to be made via the county alerting system and social media.
Residents are advised to please continue to monitor the CCSO FB Page and county emergency information map for updates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.