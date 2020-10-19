FIRST ALERT FORECAST: I feel a cool down coming!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 19, 2020 at 4:12 AM MST - Updated October 19 at 4:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate our forecast heading into the third week of October. This will keep temperatures between 10-13 degrees above average for October. Next weekend, we’re watching a system that could finally cool us down!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s! Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s! Breezy.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.