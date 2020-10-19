Hundreds gather for President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of supporters gathered today outside the Tucson Jet Center at Tucson International Airport as President Trump made his stop in Tucson for his “Make America Great Again” rally.
President Trump touched on several topics during his speech, including tax increases, immigration and gun laws- while commenting on his presidential rival, Joe Biden.
“It’s time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrates in Washington and in Silicon Valley. Show them the American people are in charge by delivering their chosen candidate ‘sleeping Joe Biden’... a thundering defeat on November 3rd,” said Trump.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden supporters in Tucson also gathered to show their support for the former Vice President.
“We are rallying to save our Democracy. Vote blue,” said Executive Director of the Pima County Democratic Party Joshua Polacheck.
Joe Biden and President Trump will have their second and final debate on Thursday, in Nashville, TN.
President Trump said he will take a COVID-19 test prior to the event.
The President also commented on his status after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, affirming on his temporary immunity after receiving treatment.
“I’m here. I’m here. And now I’m immune. I could jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I’m immune.”
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also showed support, assuring Trump’s victory in November.
“Donald Trump will win Arizona,” said Gov. Ducey. “Donald Trump will be re-elected President of the United States. And along with Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Martha McSally, on November 3rd, will join them in the U.S Senate."
Tucson was the second stop for President Trump’s campaign in Arizona after his first stop in Prescott, earlier in the day.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.