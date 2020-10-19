Oro Valley seeks local residents to serve on a board or commission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley is looking for local residents to serve in public engagement and active participation in local government.
Serving on a board or commission is an opportunity to engage in a particular area of interest, such as the Historic Preservation Commission, Stormwater Utility Commission and Board of Adjustment.
Although board and commission members are ultimately appointed by the Mayor and Town Council, the first step in that process is submitting an application.
To serve on a board or commission, members must be residents of the Town of Oro Valley; be available to attend the designated meetings; and be committed to the completion of the Town’s Community Academy within their term.
Click HERE for all Oro Valley board and commission vacancies.
For questions, contact Deputy Clerk Michelle Stine at mstine@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-4744.
