Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from Phoenix area

Geraldine B Mannix, 72. (Source: PPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 19, 2020 at 8:49 PM MST - Updated October 19 at 9:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for public assistance in the search of 72-year-old Geraldine. B Mannix of Phoenix.

Geraldine left her home in the area if North 23rd Avenue and West Alice Road between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

Police say she has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused, and can get easily lost.

Geraldine is believed to be traveling on foot, but her clothing description is unknown. She is 5-foot-3, medium built, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

