Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from Phoenix area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for public assistance in the search of 72-year-old Geraldine. B Mannix of Phoenix.
Geraldine left her home in the area if North 23rd Avenue and West Alice Road between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police say she has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused, and can get easily lost.
Geraldine is believed to be traveling on foot, but her clothing description is unknown. She is 5-foot-3, medium built, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.
