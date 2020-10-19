Tohono O’odham Nation commits $2M to COVID-19 research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tohono O’odham Nation is doing its part in the fight against the coronavirus by giving $1 million, each, to the University of Arizona and Arizona State University for COVID-19 research.
The money comes from Tohono O’odham’s 12% in gaming revenue grants that the nation shares with local community programs.
“This virus is showing no signs of letting up, and until we have better testing, treatment, and a vaccine, our communities remain at risk and our economy will continue to falter, " said Tohono O’odham Nation Chariman Ned Norris.
"That is why the Nation made the decision to contribute these funds – which we were already committed to share – to support the world-class research taking place right here in Arizona that is working to overcome the pandemic.”
Both U of A and ASU will use the funds to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including conducting research on new testing methods and developing tools for the effective deployment of new technologies against the virus.
“The University of Arizona is proud to partner with the Tohono O’odham Nation, particularly as our main campus is located on their ancestral homelands,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.
“As Arizona’s land-grant university, our mission is to serve the entire state, and the Nation’s support will allow this work to continue and expand, and help Arizona emerge stronger from this pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.