Tucson Prepares for Trump Rally on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Preparations are underway as the Old Pueblo prepares to welcome the president.
On Monday, October 19th, Donald Trump is set to make a campaign stop at the Tucson International Airport. He plans to deliver remarks at 3 p.m. at the executive jet center, with gates opening at noon.
Sunday evening, hundreds of supporters gathered to stir up excitement. Many waved flags and cheered along Pantano Road near Broadway Boulevard.
“We are going to go MAGA crazy tomorrow!” said Martina Romero, an organizer of Tucson Trump MAGA.
With a little over two weeks left until Election Day, the Trump campaign is racing across battleground states. The president was set to visit Tucson earlier this month but had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19.
“He is [always] welcome, we love him,” said Nadia Larsen, another organizer of Tucson Trump MAGA.
“It shows he is strong and he got over COVID-19. We have had it and I got over it!” said Romero. “It just energizes him more.”
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also expressed a welcome, saying she’s happy Arizona is at play.
“But at the same time, I do want to remind the president and his campaign that in the City of Tucson we do have a mandatory mask ordinance,” said Mayor Romero. “We request that there not be bigger groups than 50 people. We want to make sure we are promoting social distancing.”
With Tucson Trump MAGA claiming to be the largest support group in the nation (at more than 4,000 members), the reality is the event will probably look a lot like previous campaign stops; with a packed audience and not everyone wearing a mask.
“With the Governor of this state saying that he’s going to give people a get out of jail free card when it comes to not social distancing and not wearing masks in a ‘First Amendment’ setting, then yeah, we are concerned,” said Tucson City Council Member Steve Kozachik.
City leaders say residents have made many sacrifices to reduce the COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates.
“I do not want to see a superspreader event,” Mayor Romero said.
“He comes into town, has an event and leaves,” said Kozachik. “14 days from now, we are going to see the impact of this rally.”
“It’s been three days in a row - two or three days - with zero deaths,” said D.C. Capital, a MAGA rapper. “It’s not concerning to the point where we are going to run and hide. We are ready to say, ‘The treatment is here, let’s go and let’s win this election and let’s beat COVID’.”
Under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s current order which protects constitutional activities, the Pima County Health Department says it won’t be enforcing its ban on gatherings larger than 50. However, health officials urge everyone attending the rally to practice physical distancing and to wear a face covering.
According to the City of Tucson, Trump still has an outstanding bill from his last campaign stop in 2016. He owes taxpayers more than $80,000, while Bernie Sander’s campaign owes them about $44,000. Under a new ordinance, those who wish to hold a campaign event on city property must pay their outstanding debt and pay the new fees upfront. Kozachik believes by holding the rally at the airport, Trump is trying to get out of paying those fees. He is recommending no city resources, including police, be used on the event. However, Mayor Romero says police will help provide security at a cost of about $50,000. She says the City of Tucson will be in contact with Trump’s campaign to recuperate expenses incurred.
