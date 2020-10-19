Tucson Prepares for Trump Rally on Monday

According to the City of Tucson, Trump still has an outstanding bill from his last campaign stop in 2016. He owes taxpayers more than $80,000, while Bernie Sander’s campaign owes them about $44,000. Under a new ordinance, those who wish to hold a campaign event on city property must pay their outstanding debt and pay the new fees upfront. Kozachik believes by holding the rally at the airport, Trump is trying to get out of paying those fees. He is recommending no city resources, including police, be used on the event. However, Mayor Romero says police will help provide security at a cost of about $50,000. She says the City of Tucson will be in contact with Trump’s campaign to recuperate expenses incurred.