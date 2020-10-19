Unresponsive inmate found in cell at adult detention complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 19, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., corrections officers doing rounds within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex encountered an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell.
Corrections Officers entered the cell and began administering emergency life saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive.
After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the jail. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and found no suspicious circumstances.
The inmate has been identified as 76-year-old Ricardo Pascual. The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.
