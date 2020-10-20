Authorities identify motorcyclist in fatal collision near Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 17. 2020, at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of East Glenn Street and North Arcadia Avenue for the report of a fatal motorcycle collision.
Tucson Fire personnel arrived and attempted to render aid to the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 76-year-old Robert Glenn Isenberg.
Detectives determined Isenberg was traveling eastbound on Glenn Street when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord making a left turn from westbound Glenn Street onto southbound Arcadia Avenue.
The intersection where the collision occurred was under construction and there were signs directing traffic. The driver of the Honda stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver of the involved vehicle was not injured.
A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. Isenberg was not wearing a helmet and he did not have a valid Motorcycle Endorsement associated to his driver’s license.
The following contributing factors are under investigation: failure-to-yield making a left-turn, excessive speed, roadway signage placement and resulting visibility issues.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this point.
