AZDHS advises healthcare providers to forego flu vaccinations to COVID infected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although health authorities across Arizona have urged people to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered new guidance to health providers on flu vaccines and those infected with COVID-19.
The CDC suggests “people who have been identified as having suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should not be scheduled for vaccinations until their isolation period is over”.
Routine vaccination should be deferred for persons with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, until criteria have been met for them to discontinue isolation. Vaccination visits for these individuals should be postponed to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus that causes COVID-19.
More information on these guidlines can be found [HERE].
But if you have not tested positive for the coronavirus and you would like to get a flu shot, Pima County will be administering free flu shots on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center from 4-5 p.m.
More information on this event can be found [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.