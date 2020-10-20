Border Patrol agents arrest rapist and child sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Oct. 19, Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested two previously incarcerated sex offenders, on seperate incidents.
At about 4:45 a.m., Tucson Sector agents encountered Javier Martin-Martin near Palominas following his illegal entry into the United States.
After conducting records checks, agents learned that the 40-year-old Mexican national was previously convicted of rape in Alabama in 2002, and served 12 years in prison.
The second incident ocurred at about 11 a.m. Agents near Douglas arrested Naum Arellano-Ramirez, a 56-year-old Mexican national, who was also illegally present in the U.S.
After checking records, agents learned Ramirez was a registered sex offeder. He was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child in California.
Martin and Ramirez will now face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
