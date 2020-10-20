FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is FINALLY coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to dominate our forecast heading into the third week of October. This will keep temperatures between 10-13 degrees above average for October. But, a system that will ride the western flank of a trough will dig far enough south to leave a pocket of cooler air across the Southwest. Temps will finally drop to near or below-average levels late weekend through early next work week. By Sunday, Tucson’s forecast high is 82 degrees. You have to go all the way back to April 19th of this year to find a cooler high temperatures.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
