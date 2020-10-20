GoodPup and PACC team up to offer discounts on dog training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - GoodPup has announced a partnership with Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) to offer discounted training for newly adopted dogs from PACC and a donation for every adoptive dog parent that joins GoodPup’s one-on-one training program.
Using video chat, GoodPup connects dog owners with certified trainers to teach basic cues and advanced behavior on topics like crate training, barking, begging and jumping. Not only does one-on-one virtual training lead to a more well-behaved dog, but also a happier pup and owner experience from the first moment of training throughout their adult life according to GoodPup.
“When dogs are placed in a new home, we hope it’s forever. Building a bond with a new dog during the first few weeks of ownership is critical for long term success, and training helps build that bond” said Kait Hembree, head of training at GoodPup. “GoodPup provides the comfort of a supportive community, a positive training curriculum, and mentorship. More owners adopting a dog training lifestyle leads to fewer dogs being surrendered back to shelters.”
For more information on GoodPup, visit www.goodpup.com
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.