Mission library to be renamed after Richard Elías

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A library on the south side will soon get a new name and money for improvements.
Mission Library will be renamed Richard Elías Mission Library, in honor of the late Board Chairman Richard Elías, who died unexpectedly earlier this year.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero attended the Board of Supervisors meeting, where she praised Elías' dedication to the county.
Along with the name change, the board also approved six-million-dollars to go towards improvements to the library.
