OSIRIS-REx appears to take successful sample of Bennu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tuesday, the first NASA mission to take a sample of an asteroid has completed its first, and hopefully only, tag.
Just after 3 p.m. OSIRIS-Rex was able to land and tag asteroid Bennu. It was a much-awaited moment as the mission launched in September of 2016. This marks a huge advancement in science and space exploration—as well as ingenuity for the UA led mission. It’s a $1 billion dollar project trying to understand the beginnings of the solar system.
Once OSIRIS-Rex landed on Bennu and stretched out its arm to sample, the tag took less than five seconds. It was a risky maneuver with building-sized boulders nearby. The spacecraft landed about three feet away from its projected landing zone.
“The incredible science and engineering we witnessed behind this feat today is phenomenal,” said Dr. Robert Robbins, University of Arizona president.
“We’re going to have decades of science after this,” said Betsy Cantwell, Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation at UArizona. “These kinds of events change the world we live in.”
Its mission is still not finished. It will take about a week for the team to determine how much was actually collected. Images will begin coming in Wednesday that will also be a clue as to how successful the sampling went. The team can sample again if needed, but they are hoping this is the only one needed.
“I’m hoping not because I’m certainly hoping for a vacation,” said Karl Harshmon, science operations lead OSIRIS-Rex.
Once it is determined the sampling is good, the spacecraft will start its journey home. It’ll return the sample capsule containing the bits of Bennu for landing in the Utah desert on Sept. 24, 2023. OSIRIS-REx engineers confirmed that shortly after the spacecraft made contact with the surface it fired its thrusters and safely backed away from Bennu.
A total of 150 UArizona undergraduate and graduate students have worked on OSIRIS-REx. More than 30 alumni have been hired to join the mission as staff after graduating. Some of the samples, could be studied at the University of Arizona.
