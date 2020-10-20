Pima County to give free flu shots and masks this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To help the community prepare for flu season, Mayor Regina Romero, Council Member Richard Fimbres, and City Manager Michael Ortega invite residents to get free flu shots, courtesy of Pima County Health Department.
Flu shots and face masks will be available Wednesday, October 21 at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center from 4 to 5 p.m.
“The added risk of contracting COVID-19 this flu season makes getting a flu shot that much more important,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “The possibility of an increase in both COVID-19 and flu cases could overwhelm our health care facilities and make it difficult to treat the most vulnerable. Let’s do our part and get a flu shot.”
“I want to thank the County Administrator and the County Board of Supervisors for providing the flu shots,” Ward 5 Councilmember Richard Fimbres said. “I encourage you all to get a flu shot and avoid any potential illnesses tied to the current health pandemic.”
Appointments are not needed, but strongly encouraged. If you plan to join city officials on Wednesday, please call to schedule your free flu shot.
Community members can schedule a free flu shot Mondays and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 pm. and Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m. Additional times and locations available at pima.gov/health.
