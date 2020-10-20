School bus crashes in Williams; driver accused of impairment

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the school bus transporting 16 elementary-age students crashed into a ditch. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press | October 20, 2020 at 1:17 PM MST - Updated October 20 at 1:17 PM

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) - A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a crash injured several children in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said 65-year-old Charles Hoag was taken into custody after the crash in Williams on Monday, Oct. 19.

They said the school bus transporting 16 elementary-age students left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Several students suffered minor injuries and two were transported to a Flagstaff hospital for evaluation.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident was under investigation.

It was unclear Tuesday if Hoag has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

