School bus crashes in Williams; driver accused of impairment

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) - A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a crash injured several children in northern Arizona.
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said 65-year-old Charles Hoag was taken into custody after the crash in Williams on Monday, Oct. 19.
They said the school bus transporting 16 elementary-age students left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Several students suffered minor injuries and two were transported to a Flagstaff hospital for evaluation.
Sheriff’s officials said the incident was under investigation.
It was unclear Tuesday if Hoag has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
