Silver Alert issued for Phoenix woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix woman.
81-year-old Charlene Carol Mensay was seen on Monday afternoon, Oct. 19, walking in the area of 47th and Southern avenues. Later, at about 7:30 p.m., someone saw her get into her car and drive away in an unknown direction from 38th and Glendale avenues.
Her car is a maroon 2007 convertible Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary Arizona registration tag No. 5DA7A4A.
Mensay was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 170 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
Charlene has dimentia.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or phoenix.tips.ppd@phoenix.gov. After hours: (602) 262-6141.
