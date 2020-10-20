Suspect arrested in alleged attack on elderly women at Peter Piper Pizza

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have arrested a suspect they say was involved in an attack on an elderly woman as she was exiting a Peter Piper Pizza back in April.
The Tucson Police Department said the attack happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Peter Piper Pizza on South 12th Avenue, near West Ajo Way on April 21, 2020.
The woman suffered a head injury during the attack but didn’t go to the hospital. Her current condition was not released.
In a video released by the TPD, the victim can be seen leaving the restaurant with two pizza boxes in her hands while the suspect is outside near a grocery cart.
Police say the suspect is now in custody.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.