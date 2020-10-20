Task Force hopes to improve 911 dispatch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Issues with the 911 dispatch center have boiled to the surface and the city of Tucson has formed a task force to deal with the issues.
The problems began when the city consolidated police and fire dispatch under one roof.
Long-time employees say the issues go back further than that, but the consolidation just made the situation worse.
Yet the city will try to get both sides to work together for the betterment of the community and the trust it needs in its 911 system.
“How that department works really could mean the difference between life or death,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “I want to make sure the public can rest assured that if they have to call 911 for any legitimate emergency that the call will be taken in time, taken seriously and there will be a swift response.”
In order to achieve that, Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega is forming a task force to look at the issues and find solutions.
The first members of the task force happen to be the police chief and fire chief.
Ortega hopes the task force will be fairly small, say ten to 15 members, with not only top level management but several employees from both agencies.
He hopes to have a plan in place in the next two weeks and be able to report back to the council with a progress report within 90 days.
Tucson city leaders are reacting to a report conducted by a Phoenix company, Traaen & Associates LLC which interviewed 108 employees.
But management issued a rebuttal saying there is some truth to the allegations "but the accusations against them are one-sided, misleading, or have been sensationalized due to emotional opinion instead of facts”.
