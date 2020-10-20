Tucson City Council expected to approve plans for new highrise Dowtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In today’s board meeting, the City of Tucson is expected to approve the development of a new high-rise tower in Downtown Tucson.
Back in January 2019, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a lease-purchase agreement for the infrastructure at 75 E. Broadway Boulevard.
If developed, the new highrise infrastructure will be the first highrise tower build in 30 years, and it is said to change Tucson’s skyline.
When construction begins, Rio Nuevo will rent the property site from Pima County at $189,000 a year. Rio Nuevo will then purchase the property for 2.7 million upon project completion.
Rio Nuevo says the tower will include at least 12-stories of office, retail and restaurant space- with an approximate investment of $100 million.

