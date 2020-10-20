U of A searching for Latino families for online study on pandemic experiences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is seeking Latino families to participate in an online study about parent and adolescent experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To participate in the study families must have at least one adolescent between the ages of 11 and 15; parents and their kids must be Latino; and they must be from the Tucson area.
Each family will earn $40 for participating in this study.
If your family is eligible and you would like to take the online survey, you can access it [HERE].
