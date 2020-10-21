AZDHS releases requirements to establishments providing entertainment with dine-in services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although many liquor-licensed restaurants, bars and nightclubs have been able to partially resume activities after months of closures, many have not been able to provide all of their entertainment services to guests.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Arizona Department of Health Services released requirements to businesses that offer activities such as arcade games, pool, bowling and karaoke so that they may resume activities- while following risk-reduction COVID-19 mandates.
“AZDHS recommends avoiding parlor games and karaoke if physical distancing of more than 6 feet between people who do not live together cannot be maintained. Masks must be worn while playing parlor games or singing.”
Businesses are still required to implement occupancy limitations as required, based on the community’s transmission category within the county the establishment operates i.e. substantial, moderate or minimal.
Dancing remains prohibited. AZDHS says anyone with a dancefloor must continue to close the space or repurpose it for seating to allow for greater social distancing.
The health department’s requirements for specific activities can be seen below:
Pool tables, darts, cornhole, skee ball and outdoor lawn games
● Only active players are permitted to be present at the game station.
● Limit the number of players of each game to 4 or less.
● Open only 50% of pool tables, dart boards, cornhole boards and skee ball lanes- unless spaced apart to provide physical distancing between customers. The 50% rule does not apply to establishments that only have one pool table, dart board, cornhole board or skee ball lane.
● Require physical distancing of at least 6 feet between other game areas and the players.
● Encourage players to use their own equipment.
● Disinfect the equipment between each group’s use.
● Eliminate areas where people can congregate.
Arcade and video games
● Only active players are permitted to be present at the game station.
● Do not allow non-playing customers to cluster or stand at the arcade or behind seated players.
● Limit the number of players to no more than 2 per machine.
● Space off arcades or block off every other arcade game to provide physical distancing between customers.
● All arcade games and their high touch surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected on a regular schedule.
● Require physical distancing of at least 6 feet between other arcade units and the players.
Bowling and axe throwing
● Only an active participant is permitted to be up and out of their chair.
● Limit the number of players and observers at each lane to less than 10 people.
● Open only 50% of lanes.
● Require physical distancing of at least 6 feet between players.
● Encourage players to bring their own equipment.
● Do not allow sharing of equipment between players or other groups in the establishment.
● Disinfect the equipment between each group’s use.
● Masks are to be worn by players at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.
● Eliminate areas where people can congregate.
● Do not allow non-playing customers to cluster or stand in the play area.
● Wipe any pens, scoreboards, counters, electronic gaming devices or consoles and other hard surfaces between each group.
Karaoke or other live performances in which customers are active participants shall be temporarily halted unless the following apply:
● Active karaoke participant is greater than 12 feet away from the closest customer. This distance can be reduced to 6 feet if a plexiglass barrier is installed between participant and other customers,
● Equipment i.e microphone- is disinfected or changed out between customers.
● Masks are to be worn by singers.
● Adequate time is provided in between participants to allow for proper ventilation and disinfection.
*To read the full file on “Requirements for Liquour Licensed Restaurants, Bars, and Nightclubs Providing Dine-in Services”, follow the link in the text.
